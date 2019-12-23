2 new Thai airlines set to take off next year

Thai Eastar Jet and Thai Summer Airways -- two new airlines -- are expected to get off the ground next year, according to Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) director-general Chula Sukmanop.

Thai Eastar is a joint venture between Thai investors and South Korean carrier Eastar Jet, while the latter is between Thai and China investors.

Chula said that Thai Eastar Jet was expected to obtain the CAAT's air operator certificate next month. CAAT is in the process of issuing a certificate to Thai Summer.

He added that both carriers could recruit 100 per cent Thai pilots given that CAAT's current Air Operating Licence does not set the ratio of foreign pilots the carriers have to hire.

According to Thai Summer Airways' homepage, it is a regional low-cost airline registered in Thailand. It was established in early 2018 and is scheduled to be officially opened in January 2020.

The company is headquartered in Bangkok, and its operations base is located at the U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport.