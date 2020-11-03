2 police generals indicted for accepting bribes of $774k from Indonesian convict

Prosecutors at the Jakarta Corruption Court have indicted two police generals for accepting bribes of approximately Rp 8.3 billion (S$774,000) in total in exchange for assisting graft convict Djoko Soegiarto Tjandra evade capture when he was a fugitive.

Insp. Gen. Napoleon Bonaparte, in his former capacity as the National Police's international relations division head, is alleged to have accepted approximately Rp 6.1 billion in total for his role in removing Djoko's Interpol red notice status thereby allowing the latter to freely enter Indonesia despite being wanted by the police since 2009.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen Prasetyo Utomo, the former head of the Civil Servant Investigators Supervisory and Coordination Bureau at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim), is accused of having accepted $150,000 (S$205,000) in bribes.

Both Napoleon and Prasetyo received the money from businessman Tommy Sumardi, who allegedly acted as middleman, prosecutor Zulkipli told the court on Monday.

"Defendant H. Tommy Sumardi together with Djoko Soegiarto Tjandra gave to [Napoleon] Sing$200,000 [$146,341] and $270,000 [...] and $150,000 to [Prasetyo]," Zulkipli said as quoted by kompas.com.

According to the indictment, Napoleon received the Singaporean dollars on April 28, $100,000 on April 29, $150,000 on May 4, and $20,000 on May 5. He reportedly demanded a larger sum of money from Djoko after learning that Prasetyo had also asked for a share.

The case implicating the two generals was uncovered after Djoko sought to enter Indonesia in June as he planned to file a case review at the South Jakarta District Court against his conviction in the 1998 Bank Bali corruption scandal.

Djoko fled the country a day before the Supreme Court sentenced him to two years in prison and ordered him to pay Rp 546 billion for his crime in 2009.

Interpol issued a red notice against Djoko in the same year, requesting that law enforcement authorities worldwide locate and arrest him. Djoko was then put on Interpol’s most-wanted list in 2015.

Through Tommy, who is also a defendant in the bribery case, Djoko offered Rp 10 billion to whomever could grant him access to enter Indonesia.

Tommy later sought help from Napoleon, who then agreed to remove Djoko's red notice status, and asked Prasetyo to issue a letter that allowed Djoko to travel within the country, the indictment said.

With the official police travel letter issued on June 18, Djoko was able to fly from Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan on June 19 and returned on June 22 in his capacity as a consultant.

Djoko remained at large for 11 years before the police finally arrested him in Malaysia on July 30 .

In addition to issuing the travel letter, Prasetyo was also indicted for document forgery as he allegedly ordered his subordinates to falsify several details in the document and burn the letter afterward to eliminate any evidence linking him to the fugitive.

The two police generals have been charged under several articles in the 2001 Corruption Law and Article 55 of the Criminal Code on complicity in a crime.