2 popular waterfalls in Phang Nga closed to tourists indefinitely

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A national park in Phang Nga has indefinitely closed two waterfalls in the park in Thay Muang district following two days of heavy rains and more expected this week.

Mongkol Liewwiriyakul, chief of the Khao Lampee-Haad Thay Muang National Park, said heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday prompted the park to close the Lampee and Tone Prai waterfalls.

Tone Prai Waterfall.
Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Mongkol said the two waterfalls would remain closed until further notice because the Meteorological Department predicts that more heavy rain will unleashed by the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. The monsoon is likely to grow stronger from Monday to Friday, the department said.

Mongkol said heavy rains could trigger flash flooding that would be dangerous to tourists visiting the two waterfalls.

