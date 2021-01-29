2 pro-democracy protesters arrested over explosion at Bangkok rally

Two of three suspects wanted for allegedly throwing a "ping pong bomb" that injured four people on Jan 17 have been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of Pornchai Prakaphuang (23) and Natthasut Siri-ut (19) for allegedly throwing the small low-pressure explosive -- the size of a table tennis ball -- at police who were monitoring a rally of pro-democracy protesters in front of Chamchuri Square building in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district. Two police officers, a member of the press and one citizen were injured in the resulting explosion.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The Bangkok Criminal Court on Jan 27 issued arrest warrants for three suspects in the case for alleged assault, attacking police officers while on duty, possessing an unregistered explosive device, and carrying a weapon to a public place without proper reason. Police said they were tracking down the third suspect whose name has not been disclosed.

Shortly after the arrest was announced, the “Guard Democracy” pro-democracy group posted on its Facebook page photos of police arresting the two, who are members of the group, saying “our members insist that they did not throw the bomb”.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Later on Thursday, a small group of people gathered in front of Pathumwan Police Station urging officials to release the suspects, while police deployed steel barriers to prevent them from entering the premises.

ALSO READ: 4 suspects in custody over explosion in Bangkok at pro-democracy rally site