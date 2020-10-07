2 students in Thailand killed as giant truck slips on wet road, hitting school van

A 22-wheeler crashed into a school van in Suphanburi province on Tuesday morning killing two students and severely injuring seven.

Police were notified that around 7.30am that a school van travelling from Kanchanaburi had been hit by a 22-wheeler at the Thanon Phlapphla Chai junction.

Nine students were severely injured and sent to Uthong Hospital, but two succumbed to their injuries soon after.

Surveillance camera footage shows that all traffic lights at the junction were red and the road was wet with rain when the van arrived at the junction.

The huge truck, which was being driven in another lane, then slid across the wet road and hit the van on the side.