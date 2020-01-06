2 teens killed in road crash in Thailand

Two teenagers on a bike were killed in Chonburi province on Saturday (May 30) after being run over by a speeding car.

The car was being driven by a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly in a hurry to return home before the night curfew began.

Police found the bodies of a male and a female, aged 14, and their wrecked motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda Civic that crashed into the victims was found crying at the accident scene. She reportedly told police that the motorcycle had suddenly tumbled and slid in front of the car while trying to do a U-turn.

Residents who live nearby said the U-turn had caused serious accidents several times, and they called it "Death U-turn".