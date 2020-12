Teenage monkey business came to a horrifying end in Phitsanulok province on Monday (Dec 7) night when four schoolgirls lost control of their motorbike and fell off a bridge.

The girls, all aged 16, were found in a pool of blood at about 8pm. Two had apparently died immediately, while the other two sustained severe injuries.

Police suspect they were speeding when they lost control and fell off the bridge, hitting the ground below at high impact.