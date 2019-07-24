2 vehicles fall into hole after Yogyakarta road collapses suddenly

PHOTO: Twitter/jogjaupdate.com
Dyaning Pangestika
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Vehicles fell into a huge hole following a road collapse in Kentungan, Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Tuesday, resulting in a traffic collision. No casualties were reported.

A short video from Twitter user @JogjaUpdate showed that the incident occurred during a traffic jam. At that time, an excavation for an underpass project was taking place on the right side of the road.

Suddenly, the road collapsed, resulting in a truck falling into the hole.

Shortly after the truck fell, a Land Rover belonging to an Australian family, whose identity is still unknown, also fell into the hole. The Land Rover was in front of the truck at that time.

"The road is closed after the incident. All drivers have to turn around," Meilinda Dwi, one of the witnesses, reported to Jogja Update.

The latest update showed that the collision resulted in a heavy traffic jam around the area.

The head of the Sleman Police's traffic unit Adj. Comr. Faisal Pratama said his team was investigating the cause of this accident. The truck, Faisal said, was loading wood planks at the time of the accident.

"We are still investigating what could have possibly caused this accident," Faisal said as quoted by kompas.com.

