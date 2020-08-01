2 watches, cash and credit cards stolen during flight to Hong Kong

The theft happened on Qatar Airways flight QR818, which touched down at Hong Kong International Airport at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.
PHOTO: Reuters
Phila Siu
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police are looking into claims from three foreigners that they had two watches worth HK$810,000 (S$140,600) stolen on board a flight that arrived in the city from Doha on Tuesday afternoon, a force spokesman said.

Their flight, Qatar Airways QR818, touched down at Hong Kong International Airport at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The three told police they lost two watches worth HK$810,000, some cash and three credit cards.

The police's criminal investigation department was investigating and no one had been arrested.

The case was classified as an "incident" on board the flight.

In August, police issued a statement warning travellers to stay vigilant against theft on aircraft, as nine mid-flight thefts involving a sum of HK$830,000 were recorded in the first half of last year.

"Police appeal to travellers to look after their property carefully. They should avoid placing large quantities of cash or valuable property inside the luggage cabin of aircraft, and should lock or zip their luggage properly," an earlier statement said.

"In addition, inbound and outbound passengers are reminded not to bring with them any restricted articles when they are arriving in and departing from Hong Kong."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

