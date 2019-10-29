200,000 turn out for annual pride march in history-making Taiwan

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Taipei on Saturday for the 17th annual pride parade, with organisers expecting a record turnout after the Taiwan government became the first in Asia to pass same-sex marriage legislation in May.

Crowds of people waving rainbow flags and riding on flamboyant floats set off from City Hall along Ketagalan Boulevard for the 5.5km (3.5 mile) walk, whose theme this year was: "Together, make Taiwan better".

Organisers said the multicoloured celebration was "more grand" than in previous years because of the historic same-sex marriage law, with more than 220 groups from around the world and 30 companies taking part.

More than 200,000 people turned out for the event, they said, far exceeding last year's 130,000.

"We hope that now LGBT people can form their own families, Taiwan's society can see the existence of this community - we are your neighbours, your close friends and your colleagues," Chi Wei Cheng, from hosts the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, said ahead of the parade.

"Although this law does not mean we are entirely equal, it is an important milestone in Taiwan's history … we want the whole world to see Taiwan."

The Taiwanese government on May 24 became the first in the region to give same-sex couples the right to marry, following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court and after more than three decades of campaigning by LGBT activists.

But rights groups say the bill falls short of amending the self-ruled island's civil code, instead providing a separate law for same-sex couples without full provisions for transnational marriages and adoption rights.