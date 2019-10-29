200,000 turn out for annual pride march in history-making Taiwan

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Taipei on Saturday for the 17th annual pride parade, with organisers expecting a record turnout after the Taiwan government became the first in Asia to pass same-sex marriage legislation in May.
Crowds of people waving rainbow flags and riding on flamboyant floats set off from City Hall along Ketagalan Boulevard for the 5.5km (3.5 mile) walk, whose theme this year was: "Together, make Taiwan better".
Organisers said the multicoloured celebration was "more grand" than in previous years because of the historic same-sex marriage law, with more than 220 groups from around the world and 30 companies taking part.
More than 200,000 people turned out for the event, they said, far exceeding last year's 130,000.
"We hope that now LGBT people can form their own families, Taiwan's society can see the existence of this community - we are your neighbours, your close friends and your colleagues," Chi Wei Cheng, from hosts the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, said ahead of the parade.
"Although this law does not mean we are entirely equal, it is an important milestone in Taiwan's history … we want the whole world to see Taiwan."
The Taiwanese government on May 24 became the first in the region to give same-sex couples the right to marry, following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court and after more than three decades of campaigning by LGBT activists.
But rights groups say the bill falls short of amending the self-ruled island's civil code, instead providing a separate law for same-sex couples without full provisions for transnational marriages and adoption rights.
The LGBT community in Taiwan also suffered a heavy setback in November when 67 per cent of voters rejected same-sex marriage in a controversial referendum, after heavy lobbying from anti-LGBT groups. Some fear the poll result could lead to a change in the law after the presidential elections in January, especially after former legislator Lai Shyh-bao from the opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) said that if his party won in 2020 it would "change everything back". In an apparent show of support for the parade, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party posted an image of people waving a rainbow flag on her Facebook page on Saturday. "After that day, our original families continue to be happy, our original marriages continue to be wonderful, and our original religious beliefs continue to be free," she said in a note alongside the image. "The only difference is that more people can enjoy happiness." The parade through Taipei was packed with colourful characters, from people dressed as Pikachu and cosplay characters, to drag queens and young men wearing nothing more than the skimpiest of shorts. Others adopted a more political stance carrying banners and posters urging people to vote in the presidential election to ensure the new rights for same-sex couples are maintained. One popular poster also expressed support for Hong Kong, which has been rocked by more than four months of anti-government and pro-democracy protests. "Taiwan's democracy supports the LGBT community," it read. "Taiwan's LGBT community supports Hong Kong." Local woman Riley Ni said she decided to take part in the parade for the first time this year as she wanted to show her support for the community and celebrate the passing of the same-sex marriage law. "We are proud that Taiwan is the first," she said. Local man Sam Hsu and his American husband Bob Decesare, who have been together for 20 years, wore matching black shorts and unicorn horns to celebrate the day. Decesare said they were planning to have their marriage legally certified in Taiwan, and described Taiwan as a "trendsetter" for the rest of Asia. "Transnational marriages only work [in Taiwan for foreigners] if the country you're from recognises gay marriage, so that's why we're able to be married here as well because the US recognises gay marriage," he said. "What would be really nice is if they recognised gay marriage from anywhere." Cheng urged the Taiwanese government, businesses and society to do more to help the island's LGBT community, saying there was still work to be done in the areas of same-sex adoption rights, transnational marriages, and equality in the workplace and in schools. He and other activists would "continue to stand out and fight against these conservative values", he said. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
