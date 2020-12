A van carrying primary-level students in Lampang province flipped over on Tuesday morning, injuring 21 passengers.

The accident did not claim any lives.

Police officers showed up with local mitigation officials and helped pull students out of the overturned van.

Of them, 14 were taken to Mae Moh Hospital by good Samaritans.

The driver, 60, said he had lost control of the van when its clutch stopped working, though police have said they will investigate the case further.