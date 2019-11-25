21-year-old set to become youngest judge in India

A man in India is set to become the youngest judge in the country after passing the judicial services exam in Rajasthan state, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Mayank Pratap Singh, 21, who completed the LLB course at Rajasthan University, sat for the judicial exam and passed it the first time.

The minimum age for the exam was lowered from 23 to 21 earlier this year by the Rajasthan High Court.

Mayank, who reportedly does not use any social media, attributed his success to support from his family, teachers and friends.

He said he had studied up to 13 hours every day.

He said he hoped to be a good and impartial judge who was free from outside influences such as politics and wealth.