22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) on Friday night announced maintenance work was underway at 22 BTS Skytrain stations after a concrete slab fell from a station onto the road, almost hitting passers-by.

BTSC executive director Surapong Laoha-Unya announced that the BTSC prioritised the safety of the public and passengers so had ordered special maintenance at all 22 main stations on its green line – the Sukhumvit route from Morchit to On Nut and the Silom route from National Stadium to Surasak.

The order was issued after a concrete slab fell from the Ari station on to the road below, narrowly missing vehicles and pedestrians on Friday.

Surapong said the BTSC has scheduled maintenance services at all stations but the incident had prompted extra checks of the structure outside of stations.