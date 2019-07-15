22 Bangkok Skytrain stations checked after slab-fall

Cars pass a Skytrain (Bangkok Mass Transit System) construction site in Bangkok, Thailand May 13, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters file
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) on Friday night announced maintenance work was underway at 22 BTS Skytrain stations after a concrete slab fell from a station onto the road, almost hitting passers-by.

BTSC executive director Surapong Laoha-Unya announced that the BTSC prioritised the safety of the public and passengers so had ordered special maintenance at all 22 main stations on its green line – the Sukhumvit route from Morchit to On Nut and the Silom route from National Stadium to Surasak.

The order was issued after a concrete slab fell from the Ari station on to the road below, narrowly missing vehicles and pedestrians on Friday.

ตกมาจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้า อารีย์ครับ เมื่อกี้เลย ดีไม่โดนใคร พี่รถเมล์ยกมาวางข้างๆถนน เเจ้ง FB BTS ละครับ ถ้าตกลงมาโดนรถ หรือ มอเตอร์ไซค์ คงมีคนตาย :(

Posted by Isara Ariyachaipanich on Tuesday, 9 July 2019

Surapong said the BTSC has scheduled maintenance services at all stations but the incident had prompted extra checks of the structure outside of stations.

The Skytrain Facebook page announced 96 engineers and 16 cranes are carrying out the checks and maintenance over three days as follows:

– From 10pm on Friday to 5am Saturday, the seven stations of Morchit, Saphan Kwai, Sanam Pao, Victory Monument, Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi and National Stadium were checked.

– From 10pm on Saturday to 5am Sunday, the seven stations of Ekkamai, Phra Khanong, On Nut, Surasak, Chong Nonsee, Saladaeng and Ratchadamri will be checked.

– From 10pm Sunday to 5am Monday, the eight stations of Siam, Chid Lom, Ploenchit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, Thong Lor and Taksin Bridge will be checked.

More about

Thailand BTS Public Transport
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
According to Huawei execs, HongMeng OS is not designed for phones
According to Huawei execs, HongMeng OS is not designed for phones

LIFESTYLE

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
5 ways to save money on top hotels
5 ways to save money on top hotels
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
How to choose your home loan Singapore: 5 important factors to consider before deciding
How to choose your home loan Singapore: 5 important factors to consider before deciding

Home Works

Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'

SERVICES