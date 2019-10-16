22 terrorist suspects held following Indonesian minister's stabbing incident

Police have arrested 22 terrorist suspects following the stabbing of Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto last week.

The 22 people arrested by the National Police's antiterrorism squad Densus 88 include the suspected perpetrator of the stabbing, identified only as SA, aka Abu Rara, and his wife, FA, who was also at the crime scene in Pandeglang, Banten. The two were detained shortly after the incident on Oct. 10.

The other 20 people are allegedly affiliated with the Islamic State-linked homegrown militant group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and have sworn loyalty to the group chief, Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi.

"As of Monday afternoon, Densus 88 personnel had conducted preventive strikes against 22 people," National Police spokesperson Brig. Dedi Prasetyo said on Monday, kompas.com reports.

On the day the incident occurred, the police held a suspect identified only as WBN in Bandung, West Java, and a father and son, AT and ZAI, in Bali.