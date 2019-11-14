24-year-old man behind suicide bombing at Medan Police HQ, Indonesian police confirm

Indonesian police examine the body of a suicide bomber, identified as Rabbial Muslim Nasution, at their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Nov. 13. The attack occurred after the police’s morning roll call.
PHOTO: AFP
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A 24-year-old man who was formerly an online-delivery motorcycle driver has been identified by police as the suicide bomber in the attack on the Medan Police precinct headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday.

North Sumatra Police Spokesperson Sr. Comr. Tatan Dirsan Atmaja said the suicide bomber was a Medan city resident and identified him as Rabbial Muslim Nasution, alias Dedek. He is, so far, thought to have carried out the attack alone.

"[Rabbial] had resigned from his job as an online-delivery motorcycle driver," Tatan said on Wednesday. "We still don't know about his affiliation to certain [terrorist] groups."

He said the police's Densus 88 antiterrorism squad and the North Sumatra Police went to Rabbial's house after the accident. Three of his family members were brought in for further questioning, Tatan said.

The suicide bombing occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, after the morning roll call at the precinct police headquarters. Six people, including four police officers, one non-permanent staffer and one civilian, suffered injuries in the attack.

The police's Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Inafis) unit identified Rabbinal as the suicide bomber through fingerprint analysis.

North Sumatra Deputy Police Brig. Gen. Mardiaz Kusin said Rabbinal had been stopped and checked by police officers on duty at the gate before he entered the police compound. However, he was away from the gate for some time before he finally entered the headquarters.

Mardiaz said that Rabbial blended in with members of the public who were applying to obtain police certificates of good conduct (SKCK) near the police's operational office.

"At that time, he blew himself up," Mardiaz said.

The police said they would continue to investigate whether Rabbinal was part of Islamic State-linked homegrown terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has been behind a number of past terror attacks in Indonesia.

More about
INDONESIA Bombings/Explosions

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES