24-year-old man behind suicide bombing at Medan Police HQ, Indonesian police confirm

A 24-year-old man who was formerly an online-delivery motorcycle driver has been identified by police as the suicide bomber in the attack on the Medan Police precinct headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday.

North Sumatra Police Spokesperson Sr. Comr. Tatan Dirsan Atmaja said the suicide bomber was a Medan city resident and identified him as Rabbial Muslim Nasution, alias Dedek. He is, so far, thought to have carried out the attack alone.

"[Rabbial] had resigned from his job as an online-delivery motorcycle driver," Tatan said on Wednesday. "We still don't know about his affiliation to certain [terrorist] groups."

He said the police's Densus 88 antiterrorism squad and the North Sumatra Police went to Rabbial's house after the accident. Three of his family members were brought in for further questioning, Tatan said.

The suicide bombing occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, after the morning roll call at the precinct police headquarters. Six people, including four police officers, one non-permanent staffer and one civilian, suffered injuries in the attack.

The police's Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Inafis) unit identified Rabbinal as the suicide bomber through fingerprint analysis.