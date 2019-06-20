26 injured in strong quake off Japan

An earthquake measuring upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 struck off Yamagata Prefecture on Tuesday night (June 18).

A total of 26 people had been reported injured in Yamagata, Niigata, Miyagi and Ishikawa prefectures as of 9.45am Wednesday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Damage to houses was also confirmed as the effects of the quake came to light.

Heavy rain started in some areas. A notice to prepare for evacuation due to the risk of landslides was issued Wednesday to 216 households in Murakami, Niigata Prefecture, where the quake registered an upper 6 and a heavy rain warning was issued.

The National Police Agency had not received any reports of fatalities. The disaster agency said a person in Tsubame, Niigata Prefecture, was seriously injured, while 10 people in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, suffered minor injuries.

According to a tally by The Yomiuri Shimbun, more than 7,200 residents evacuated in the three prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa, where a tsunami warning was announced.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the depth of the quake's epicenter off Yamagata Prefecture was about 14 kilometres, and its magnitude was 6.7.