3 arrested for hitting man over the head with drain cover during Hong Kong protests

The man was hit with a drain cover while clearing roadblocks during a protest in Mong Kok in December 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook
lilian cheng
Zoe Low
South China Morning Post

Three people have been arrested for allegedly hitting a man over the head with a drain cover while he was clearing roadblocks set up by protesters in Hong Kong early December.

Police made the arrests on Tuesday after inspecting surveillance footage of the incident. One of the trio is suspected to be the person who was holding the drain cover, while the other two were accompanying him.

The man suspected of holding the drain cover was charged with attempted assault and attempted unlawful assembly, while the other two were charged with assisting the assault and attempted unlawful assembly, police said at a press conference on Tuesday night.

The three men, aged between 33 and 34, claimed to be self-employed as interior designers. They were arrested separately in Ap Lei Chau, Tsuen Wan and Central.

"We believe two of the suspects know each other as they were seen heading to the scene of the assault together," police said.

A manhunt was on for a month since the 53-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries in the attack on December 1 at the junction of Nathan Road and Mong Kok Road in Mong Kok. He was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment and was discharged later.

A video that captured the incident online showed the victim was removing barricades on his own when several masked protesters approached him, yelling abuse.

The victim took out his mobile phone in an apparent attempt to record what was happening, when a mask-wearing man lunged at him and hit him with the drain cover.

The victim fell to the ground and was seen bleeding from his head. A first-aid volunteer rushed to his rescue.

On that night, large groups of protesters gathered in Mong Kok and Prince Edward in Kowloon to mark three months of a mob dispersal operation by riot police at Prince Edward railway station.

Separately, police arrested six men and one woman, aged 19 to 56, on Tuesday in relation to offences such as unlawful assembly, arson and assault, during protests on October 6, October 20 and November 2.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES