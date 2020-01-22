3 customs officers killed after boat capsizes in waters off Hong Kong airport

Three customs officers in a crew of five were killed when their boat capsized on Tuesday night in an incident near Hong Kong International Airport.

A police spokesman said three people - a 43-year-old mother-of-three and two men aged 39 and 27 - were taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital and later died.

Emergency personnel were deployed for a rescue operation after receiving a call shortly before 9.15pm. The boat had rammed an unknown object, an informant told police.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who is on a duty visit in Switzerland, issued a statement overnight expressing her shock and sadness.

"I am profoundly grieved at the unfortunate loss of three Customs colleagues who were on duty last night and I offer my deepest condolences to their families," she said.

In a media briefing at about 1.30am on Wednesday, the Fire Services Department said it had sent 72 firefighters and rescuers to the scene after receiving a report at 9.14pm on Tuesday.

The first group arrived 29 minutes after the crash and within minutes located three customs officers trapped inside the cabin. They were later pronounced dead in hospital.

"Our colleagues did not see any floating objects at the scene, so we don't know the reason for the boat turning over," the department's marine and diving division commander Yiu Men-yeung said.

He said the customs officers were wearing life jackets.

Customs assistant commander Chan Tsz-tat said the vessel, which had been in use since 2016 and was last inspected in March last year, was on an anti-smuggling patrol and left the Stonecutters Island station after 6pm.

"We are pained by the tragic incident that led to three customs officers losing their lives, the customs department will provide all viable assistance to the families," he said.