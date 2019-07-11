3 fictitious villages received funds, 31 others problematic: Indonesian anti-graft body

PHOTO: Reuters
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and Southeast Sulawesi Police have teamed up to probe into the alleged corruption of village funds in Konawe regency.

"In this case, there are an alleged 34 problematic villages, comprising three fictitious villages [uninhabited villages] and 31 villages whose certificates of formation were backdated," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said in a written statement on Wednesday.

The perpetrator made backdated certificates for the new villages so they could receive village funds, as the villages were actually established after a moratorium on village fund distribution was issued by the Home Ministry, Febri said.

The case may have resulted in state and regional losses, from the village funds allocated to several villages in Konawe regency from 2016 until 2018, he added.

The police have raised the status of the case into an investigation. The antigraft body is supervising the process.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani previously said during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs on Monday that the ministry had found that annual village funds were reportedly being paid to uninhabited "fictitious" villages.

However, the perpetrator who set up the villages is still unknown.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said he would go after the perpetrators of village fund misallocation.

"We will chase [the perpetrator] until they get caught," he said on Wednesday, Antara news agency reported.

The village funds programme, which has provided between Rp 800 million (S$77,500) and Rp 1 billion to more than 70,000 villages across the archipelago, is a flagship policy of Jokowi's administration.

More about
INDONESIA Corruption

TRENDING

Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES