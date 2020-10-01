3 killed, 2 critically injured in head-on collision in Thailand

Two pickup trucks smashed into each other on Si Sa Ket-Ubon Ratchathani Road, killing three passengers including an 11-month-old baby. The two drivers sustained major injuries.

Muang Si Sa Ket station police were alerted to the accident at 2.45pm on Wednesday on Highway No 226 at Km 7 from Si Saket to Ubon Ratchathani.

At the scene they found two Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks crumpled from the head-on collision. Rescue staff had to use a metal cutter to free the passengers.

The drivers of the vehicles – Nathanon Chatkaewphanakul, 40, and Thawatchai Phromma, 47, suffered major injuries and were rushed to hospital. Their condition is critical.

Officials found the body of Muthita Ladadok, 29, Nathanon’s wife, in the front passenger seat of one truck.

Her 11-month-old daughter, who was in her arms, suffered from extensive injuries. The baby was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her wounds.

In the other truck, officials found the body of Jarunee Phromma, 39, Thawatchai’s wife, in the front passenger seat.

Police are gathering evidence to determine the cause of the accident, but a preliminary investigation showed the collision might have been caused by a slippery highway from heavy rains.