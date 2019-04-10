3 killed in fire at CentralWorld shopping complex in heart of Bangkok

A fire broke out at Centara Grand@CentralWorld Hotel at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and injuring seven others, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang

Flames and smoke from the blaze at a documents storage room on the eighth floor of the hotel was visible from a distance, sending people dashing to the hotel’s parking space in panic to get their cars out.

The incident worsened the already heavy traffic in the intersection, which was also crowded by bystanders.

Pathum Wan Police Station was alerted about the fire at 5.49pm, but police officers, firefighters and water trucks found it difficult to get to the area due to the traffic. CentralWorld shopping mall and Centara Grand@CentralWorld are situated in Bangkok’s business district and are always crowded.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Pinit Arayasilapathorn, director of Pathum Wan district, said in a television interview earlier that the fire broke out on the eighth floor of the 55-storey hotel.

He added that the fire was small and brought under control quickly, but a staff member terrified by the blaze jumped out the window and died. Two others members of staff sustained some injuries.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

However the Bangkok governor revealed later that the death toll of the blaze were three. One died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at a hospital.