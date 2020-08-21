3 killed in landslide at illegal mine in Central Java

A landslide has killed at least three miners at an unauthorised mine in Brati district, Grobogan regency, Central Java, on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Brati Police chief First Insp. Zaenal said the three miners were hit by large rocks when a 30-metre-tall hillside collapsed. The three victims were identified as Suwadi, 45, Yulianto, 35 and Ridwan, 39, all of whom were residents of Katekan village.

“They died on site,” Zaenal said on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that rescuers spent hours trying to recover the victims’ bodies as they needed to remove huge rocks and landslide debris, requiring the use of heavy machinery.

South Kendeng Energy and Mineral Resources Agency head Teguh Yudi Pristiyanto said the mine had been operated without the proper license and permits.

“The location of the landslide is part of the Sukolilo karst area, where mining is banned,” said Teguh.

The police are investigating the incident. Grobogan Police’s criminal investigation department chief Adj. Comr. Andi Moh. Akbar Mekuo said his team would coordinate with the local energy and mineral resources agency during the investigation.

“Local police officers said authorities had warned the miners about their unauthorised activities,” Andi said.