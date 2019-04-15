3 killed in Thailand as speeding ambulance crashes

3 killed in Thailand as speeding ambulance crashes
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Pannawich Yoodee
The Nation/Asia News Network
Apr 15, 2019

Three people were killed and one injured when an ambulance driving at speed, lost control, crashed into a resident's home fence, also toppling a power pole in Phayao province.

The accident happened when the ambulance was rushing a gunshot victim to a hospital on Saturday night.

Following the accident report at 9pm, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene on the Dok Kham Tai-Ban Tham Road in Tambon Don Sri Chum.

They found two dead bodies - of the ambulance driver, Kittinan Rachananet, 26, and the gunshot wound victim identified as Panya Maikham - inside the wrecked vehicle.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Two others - Ban Tham rescue workers Worawit Intawicha, 20, and Nipon Muangmul, 27 - were rushed to a hospital but Worawit was pronounced dead later.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police suspect the ambulance was travelling at a high speed to rush the emergency patient to hospital when it lost control and crashed.

More about

Thailand Accidents - Traffic deaths
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement