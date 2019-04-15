3 killed in Thailand as speeding ambulance crashes

Three people were killed and one injured when an ambulance driving at speed, lost control, crashed into a resident's home fence, also toppling a power pole in Phayao province.

The accident happened when the ambulance was rushing a gunshot victim to a hospital on Saturday night.

Following the accident report at 9pm, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene on the Dok Kham Tai-Ban Tham Road in Tambon Don Sri Chum.

They found two dead bodies - of the ambulance driver, Kittinan Rachananet, 26, and the gunshot wound victim identified as Panya Maikham - inside the wrecked vehicle.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Two others - Ban Tham rescue workers Worawit Intawicha, 20, and Nipon Muangmul, 27 - were rushed to a hospital but Worawit was pronounced dead later.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police suspect the ambulance was travelling at a high speed to rush the emergency patient to hospital when it lost control and crashed.