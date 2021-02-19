3 Koreans arrested in Bangkok over illegal gambling website

Immigration police have arrested three South Korean men at a building in Bangkok’s Yannawa district after receiving a tip-off that it was being used as a base to operate a South Korean gambling website.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the three suspects have been hired by a South Korean employer to operate the website from Thailand, each receiving a salary of Bt100,000 (S$4,420) per month plus special overseas expenses of Bt30,000 per month,” Immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang said on Thursday. “The website, which is accessible from South Korea and targets mainly South Korean customers, has circulating cash estimated at Bt2 million-Bt3 million per day.”

“One of the suspects said that their jobs are daily system administration and answering customers’ questions and that they have been doing this for about a year,” added Sompong.

The three suspects, all aged 29-30, have initially been charged with working without work visas. Police are investigating whether they were involved in illegal acts, including money laundering.