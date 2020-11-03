3 labourers crushed by truck after pickup carrying them overturns in Bangkok

Three labourers were crushed to death in Bangkok by a trailer truck when the pickup truck carrying them flipped over on Monday (Nov 2).

The labourers were flung out on the road on the path of an approaching trailer truck.

Taling Chan Police Station was informed at 9.30am about the accident on Kanchanaphisek Road, about 200 metres before the Chimphli Junction.

Six people suffered injuries and were sent to a nearby hospital. It is not clear yet if all the nine victims were travelling in the pickup.

The accident caused a traffic jam on Monday morning. Police advised people to avoid the road and take alternative routes.