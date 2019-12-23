3 students found dead in flooded Indonesian cave

A search-and-rescue operation taking place at Lele cave in West Java, Indonesia. PHOTO: SAR_NASIONAL/INSTAGRAM
PHOTO: Instagram/SAR_Nasional
AFP

BANDUNG, INDONESIA - Three university students were found dead in a cave in Indonesia after they were trapped inside by floodwaters, officials said on Monday (Dec 23).

A search-and-rescue operation launched on Sunday retrieved five people alive from Lele cave in West Java after heavy rain hit the area and flooded it, authorities said.

The victims "were trapped inside the cave for quite a while before the team managed to evacuate them", said local search-and-rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari.

She added it took an hour for the rescue team to make it into the cave, which is 30 metres below ground level.

The students - part of a university nature club - went there to train in basic caving.

A senior member of the club who helped with the evacuation, Mr Ari Alfian, said the weather was normal when the students entered the cave, but an unexpected heavy downpour hit the area.

"Water entered the cave-like a waterfall. Initially, only five students were inside the cave, including the victims," Mr Alfian told AFP on Monday.

"Another three came in to rescue them as the bad weather arrived. They were all trapped, but only five managed to survive."

The rainy season started in late November and several regions in Indonesia, including West Java, have been hit by bad weather and storms in the past two weeks.

*TIGA MAHASISWA UNSIKA BERHASIL DI EVAKUASI TIM SAR GABUNGAN* Karawang, 23 Desember 2019- Tim SAR Gabungan berhasil mengevakuasi tiga korban Mapala Unsika yang terjebak di Goa Lele Kecmatan Pangkalan Kabupaten Karawang pada subuh tadi. "Pukul 04.25 WIB Tim SAR Gabungan berhasil mengevakuasi korban A.N Erisa Rifan (P/20)dalam keadaan meninggal dunia. Selanjutnya pada pukul 05.30 WIB A.N Alief Rindu (L/19) berhasil dievakuasi dan satu korban terakhir A.N Ainan Fatimatuzahro (P/19) pada 06.00 WIB berhasil dievakuasi tim SAR Gabungan" Jelas Deden Ridwansah, Kepala Kantor Pencarian dan Pertolongan Bandung Seluruh korban kemudian dibawa ke RSUD Karawang untuk dilakukan pemeriksaan lanjutan. Erisa Rifania dan Alief Rindu merupakan mahasiswa Fakultas Keguruan Unsika yang berasal dari Bogor, sedangkan Ainan merupakan Mahasiswa Fakultas Kesehatan yang berasal dari Banjarnegara. @basarnas_jabar @banjarnahor #basarnas #sar #rescue #indonesia #inasar

