3 students named suspects following fatal brawl on North Sumatra campus

PHOTO: The New Paper
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Medan police have arrested three students they accuse of involvement in the killing of a 21-year-old man during a brawl that broke out between students of Huria Kristen Batak Protestan (HKBP) Nommensen University in Medan, North Sumatra on Friday.

Medan Police chief Sr. Comr Dadang Hartanto said the three students were named suspects because they had allegedly brandished sharp weapons during the melee.

"The three suspects are currently being detained by the Medan Police," Dadang told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

In addition to one student being killed, another student sustained a head injury during the conflict, he said.

"There are two victims - one died, another sustained a puncture wound on the head," Dadang said.

He identified the dead student only as 21-year-old RS, a resident of Balige, Toba Samosir regency. Meanwhile, the injured student, also 21, had only been identified as GN.

"[RS] died after he was stabbed by a sharp object in his upper torso. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he couldn't be revived. GN is currently hospitalised at the Pringadi Medan Hospital," Dadang said.

He said the conflict between students was apparently triggered by a disagreement during a football match the day before, which also ended in violence.

"The violence continued until Friday and killed one student and injured another," Dadang said, adding that the university was now safe.

The incident prompted the rectorate to cancel all university activities as it scrambled to curb a further escalation of violence.

HKBP University deputy rector Sindak Hutauruk condemned the fighting, saying that he would not tolerate those who were complicit in the death of a student.

"Students who were involved in vandalism and other criminal acts during the conflict will be dismissed from the university. This is intolerable," Sindak told the press on Friday, adding that the university would remain closed until Tuesday. 

