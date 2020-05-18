3 students in Thailand test positive for Covid-19 in state quarantine

Thailand reported three new cases and no deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (May 17).

The total number of Covid-19 patients since the outbreak increased to 3,028.

All three new cases are male students who had returned from abroad.

Two students aged 21 and 23 had returned from Egypt on May 8 and a 23-year-old student had returned from Pakistan on May 7. Their cases were found while they were in state quarantine.

Meanwhile, one person has fully recovered and returned home, raising patient recovery percentage to 96.32.

As of May 17, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 3,028 -- 116 are under treatment, 2,856 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 56 deaths.

Globally, there have been more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and around 313,000 deaths