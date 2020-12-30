3 Thai men 'tied the knot' with blessings from their families

A recent wedding held in Thailand caught a lot of people’s attention as three men reportedly “tied the knot” with the blessing of their families, sparking endless discussions on the internet.

Their courage in pursuing happiness was met with praise online, especially as the three men look very attractive.

According to Thai media reports, the three-way relationship started with just two parties, 30-year-old dietician James Chandmthong and 22-year-old dancer Nong Amsapchan, who have been together for seven years.

PHOTO: Facebook/Thanawat Dance

It wasn’t until later when Chandmthong met dancer Nong Toei Buutawat online that things started to change as the two began to develop feelings for each other.

However, after Chandmthong confessed their relationship to Amsapchan, he was surprised to find out that Amsapchan not only wasn’t mad, but said that he had long regarded Chandmthong as his family, and thus welcomed Buutawat into their relationship.

The trio found the perfect balance in their new lives together, where they share household chores. They have since founded the dance group “Thanawat Dance.”

Finally, they decided to hold a wedding ceremony and “get married” on Dec 8 in Chanthaburi, as a symbol of their commitment to this relationship.

PHOTO: Facebook/Thanawat Dance

On the wedding day, friends, relatives and dancers from “Thanawat Dance” were present to give their blessings. A banquet was also held for everyone to enjoy.

It is gratifying to see that the families of the three parties are very supportive of their love for each other. Amsapchan’s mother Thanayarat Phol even said, “I will try to protect the three boys and let them live a happy life like any other family”.

