3-year-old girl killed as car crashes into house in Penang

GEORGE TOWN - A three-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car which then rammed into a house in Tanjung Tokong.

It is believed that the driver the car had accidentally stepped on the accelerator when reversing her car and knocked into the victim before crashing into a house.

The victim, Annur Sumayyah Syabandi, died in the ambulance as she was being taken to the Penang Hospital.

A post-mortem conducted at the hospital revealed that she had died from "severe head injuries consistent with blunt trauma".

The 35-year-old driver, believed to be a salesperson at a shopping mall nearby, was detained for a urine test and further investigation.

"We have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving," George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said.

He added that witnesses would be identified to aid the investigation.