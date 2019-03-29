3-year-old's words bring Thai rescue workers to tears after fatal bus crash

An innocent comment of a three-year-old boy, sitting near his Lao mum's dead body after a fatal bus crash in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday night, brought rescue workers to tears.

"I'm not hurt. My mum hurts and she is now sleeping under that blanket," the toddler said pointing at one of the three bodies that rescue workers had placed on the roadside. Police say the Bangkok-That Phanom bus - carrying 44 people - was reportedly running at high speed heading to Bangkok when it reached Noen Sung area in the rain.

The bus lost control on the slippery surface of Mitraparap Highway in tambon Tanote and crashed into a roadside tree.

Thirty-two people were injured - 10 were in critical condition. Three people were killed and identified as the unnamed Thai bus driver in his 30s, the toddler's Laotian mother, Doung Pimmasorn, 39, and Thai woman Lawan Charoenwong, 45.