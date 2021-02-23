31-year-old YouTuber stabbed twice in the back in Taiwan

TAIPEI — A Taiwanese YouTuber dubbed Chao Ai Jia was stabbed twice at the entrance of a dance hall in Lingya District, Kaohsiung, on Monday (Feb 22).

The man surnamed Wu is the deputy head of a group which operates the YouTube channel Mimosa Go that boasts 970,000 subscribers.

Wu was rushed to the hospital before he headed to the police station to report the case. He left the station at around 3pm under police escort.

Wu received medical treatment earlier on Monday (Feb 22).

PHOTO: Instagram/xiucao.han

He didn’t answer any questions while leaving the police station.

PHOTO: Instagram/xiucao.han

According to various reports, a 31-year-old man surnamed Wu and four other members came out of a dance hall drinking.

Wu allegedly saw a dispute and came forward to dissuade the men from fighting but he unexpectedly became the target of their anger.

Wu was stabbed twice in the back by two men, surnamed Tuan and Tsai, with foldable knives.