33-year-old driver dies as SUV plunges into sea at Thai naval base

The body of a Navy officer who plunged into the sea off Chonburi province while driving an SUV was retrieved by divers on Thursday (March 4).

The Royal Thai Navy announced on Thursday evening that the dead body was found in the driver's seat of a Toyota Fortuner SUV which had smashed the barrier at Laem Thian Port in Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi before falling into the sea at around 2.30am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as petty officer 1st class Chalermphol Rakchat, aged 33 years, who used to work on board the HTMS Chao Phraya 455 frigate.

Officials speculated that the accident likely happened as the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

After divers had retrieved the body, officials used a crane car to salvage the vehicle from the sea.

The Navy sent their condolences to the deceased’s family and promised to provide assistance.