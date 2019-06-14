34 suspected terrorists detained in Kalimantan

Personnel from the National Police's Densus 88 counterterrorism squad and Central Kalimantan Police have detained 34 suspected terrorists, including women and children, affiliated with terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) in the city of Palangkaraya and Gunung Mas regency.

Central Kalimantan Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan said the police had charged two of the suspects, identified only as A and T, who are Palangkaraya residents.

He added that the police were still intensively questioning the remaining 32 people.

"A Palangkaraya resident named Anyari has facilitated the group since early 2019," Hendra said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.