34 suspected terrorists detained in Kalimantan

Personnel from the National Police's Densus 88 counterterrorism squad and Central Kalimantan Police have detained 34 suspected terrorists, including women and children, affiliated with terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) in the city of Palangkaraya and Gunung Mas regency.
Central Kalimantan Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan said the police had charged two of the suspects, identified only as A and T, who are Palangkaraya residents.
He added that the police were still intensively questioning the remaining 32 people.
"A Palangkaraya resident named Anyari has facilitated the group since early 2019," Hendra said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.
He said the JAD network was dangerous as its members could assemble bombs of high-grade explosives and were targeting police officers in Jakarta. Hendra said one of the members had prepared to make pipe bombs and phone bombs that could be operated from long distance before departing for Jakarta. Densus 88 officers seized various tools allegedly used to make the bombs during the raids. "They have been training in Central Kalimantan for six months. They would have gone to Jakarta once instructed to do so," Hendra said. The group was originally based in Aceh, but started to disperse after some of its members were detained by Densus 88 in 2018.
