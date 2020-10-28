4 arrested for cutting down 83 trees without permit in Indonesia

The Bukitraya Police have named four residents of Pekanbaru, Riau, suspects in relation to the illegal felling of 83 trees in the city.

The suspects, identified by their initials JW, MA, RP and RA, allegedly chopped down trees that were blocking billboards along Jl. Tuanku Tambusai in Pekanbaru without permission from the city’s public works agency.

“They cut down the trees at dawn without official authorization,” Bukitraya Police Chief Adj. Comr. Arry Prasetyo said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com .

Read also: MRT Jakarta to chop down 867 trees for phase 2 construction

He added that JW, who owns an advertising agency, ordered the other three to cut down dozens of trees that were blocking billboards owned by his agency. He paid them Rp 2.5 million (S$232) each for the job.

The police received reports from members of the public because the trees were located on a green lane. The police arrested the four suspects on Saturday.

Investigators charged the suspects under Article 170 of the Criminal Code for violence against people or property, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.