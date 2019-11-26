4 dead, 1 missing: Ship sinks after being struck by lightning off of North Sumatra

PHOTO: Pexels
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Four sailors have been found dead and one is missing after a ship sank off of Pini Island, South Nias regency, North Sumatra, last week. The ship was struck by lightning shortly before sinking.

The four victims, identified as Eno, 35, Meti, 40, Dar, 40 and Suparman, 40, were among seven crew members aboard KM Restu Bundo when she began to sink on Thursday evening.

Nias Safe and Rescue Agency (SAR) Post commander Sukroadi Sastra Wijaya said that Eno died on Friday after escaping the sinking ship and swimming to Pini Island.

After he reached shore, Eno succumbed to severe burns he sustained from the lightning strike.

The two other crewmen who swam with Eno, identified as Anto, 40, and Wak Kuru, 36, survived the accident.

Three other victims were found dead at sea by a SAR team in the waters of Labuhan Hiu, Batu Timur Islands district, South Nias, on Saturday.

"The three dead victims were very difficult to identify as they had been in the water for a few days," Sukroadi said on Sunday.

Sukroadi said one crew member, named Hutabarat, 50, is still missing.

"The search operation to find the missing victim is still ongoing," he added.

KM Restu Bundo departed on Sunday, Nov. 17, from Sibolga city in North Sumatra to fish the waters around Pini Island.

The ship was struck by lightning while it was underway on Thursday.

INDONESIA Accidents - Maritime

