4 firefighters rescue dog trapped in well in East Jakarta

A pet dog that plunged into a dry well in East Jakarta was rescued by firefighters on Wednesday afternoon.
PHOTO: East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency via The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

"Fire is not the only thing that Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency officers deal with on a daily basis.

The East Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency rescued a dog that had plunged into a well in Gang Layu, Ciracas, East Jakarta, on Wednesday.

The agency's operational section head Gatot Sulaeman said the agency received a report at 5:45 p.m. saying a brown dog had fallen into a dry 16-meter-deep water well.

The firefighters arrived at the location at 6:05 p.m.

"The owner was opening the well. When the well opened, his dog jumped into the well that was in a dry condition," he said on Thursday, kompas.com reported.

Gatot said the rescue required five personnel and took almost an hour until 6:50 p.m.

"The dog is safe. So are the firefighters. [They] went down into the well using safety equipment," he said.

