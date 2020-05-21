4 killed in deadly road crash in Thailand

Four people were killed when a pickup truck driving at high speed crashed into a Pajero in Surin province on Tuesday (May 19).

A pickup driver, who was also killed in the accident, is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle on the wet road.

The accident happened on 214 Surin - Prasat Road near Sab-anan rice mill in Chaneang district in Surin.

Three passengers in the pickup were employees of a local sugar factory and one of them was a manager of the factory. They were killed on the spot.

The Pajero driver was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.