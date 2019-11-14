4 sisters in India to marry on the same day

PHOTO: Pexels
C. Aruno
Fatimah Zainal
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

Four sisters who were born as part of a quintuplet in Kerala, India are getting married on the same day, Makkal Osai reported.

The sisters and their brother were born to Prem Kumar and Rama Devi in November 1995.

While their wedding day may be a dream come true, their lives were far from perfect as they faced many challenges and hardship from early on.

When they were toddlers, their father took his own life apparently due to stress caused by financial problems and his wife's failing health.

But the family received the much-needed help from their neighbours and the state government, and Rama was able to raise the girls and their brother with good education.

With all of them having good jobs, the young women - Uttaara, Uttama, Uttara and Uttraja - planned to have their weddings on the same day as their father had wished.

The news of the sisters and their unique weddings has been making rounds on social media in the South Indian state.

