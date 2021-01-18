4 suspects in custody over explosion in Bangkok at pro-democracy rally site

Police have detained four people suspected of allegedly exploding a ping-pong bomb on Rama IV Road in Bangkok, near Samyan Mitrtown complex, the site of a gathering of pro-democracy protesters on Saturday evening (Jan 16).

The four suspects -- two men and two women -- were arrested soon after the explosion occurred at around 6pm.

Four people were injured in the incident -- two police officers, a citizen and a reporter.

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk has already received a report on the incident and expressed concern over the injuries to police officers.