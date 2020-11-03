4 teachers handed prison sentences in wake of viral video of Thai kindergarten assault

A Nonthaburi court has given jail sentences to four teachers after parents filed a police complaint against them for assault of their children, laywer Ronnarong Kaewphet said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the lawyer who leads a justice-seeking advocacy network, said the parents of students who attended Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School in Nonthaburi province had filed a complaint against four teachers for physical assault of 13 young students.

The private school said on Sept 28 that it had terminated the employment of the four teachers after a CCTV footage of a female teacher assaulting kindergarteners went viral on the internet.

In anger, parents of an abused student assaulted the teacher in the footage, Onuma Ploadprong, prompting her to file an assault charge against the couple on Oct 5. Onuma later withdrew her charge on Oct 12, claiming that she was forced by the school to file the case.

“Lawyers in this case are transcribing the verdict. Here is what we know so far,” said Ronnarong. “In the seven cases No. 4091-4097, the court gave unsuspended imprisonment sentences ranging from 15 to 75 days. Onuma has so far been given two months' unsuspended prison time.”

Ronnarong added that all the defendants confessed to their crimes, so the prison time that they received was already halved from the original verdict.