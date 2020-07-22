4 types of foreigners to be allowed to enter Thailand, say authorities

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has in principle approved the sixth phase of lifting restrictions on some groups of foreigners, but is waiting for detailed guidelines on disease prevention from related ministries before an effective date can be announced.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson, said on Wednesday (July 22) that this was done in line with proposals on boosting the economy from several ministries. So far, CCSA has decided that four groups of foreigners will be allowed to enter the country, namely:

1. Foreigners participating in trade fairs in Thailand, who will be allowed to only stay until the fair wraps up;

2. Foreign film crew who will follow a specific itinerary, which can be controlled;

3. Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar for the food industry and for construction. The government has decided to let these people in, so work can begin and the economy starts moving forward again. They are all required to undergo Covid-19 tests before entering the country and must spend 14 days in quarantine under the supervision of a public health officer;

4. Medical tourists.

All foreigners are required to undergo a Covid-19 test three days prior to departure, US$100,000 (S$138,000) health insurance, booking for an alternative state quarantine, access to a liaison officer and use of ThaiChana application.

Meanwhile, the government will allow Thailand Elite cardholders to enter provided they undergo 14 days of quarantine at an alternative state site. So far, 200 people have requested access.

The Foreign Ministry is also discussing ways of granting access to tourists from Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong as well as ensuring the safety of Thai people.

