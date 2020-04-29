4 women in Indonesia allegedly beat taxi driver to death after refusing to pay fare

Four women have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a taxi driver in Bandung regency, West Java.

Bandung Police chief Sr. Comr. Hendra Kurniawan said the suspects - identified as KSA, KEZI, AS and IK - allegedly beat the victim, former civil servant Samiyo Basuki Riyanto, to death with a wrench after refusing to pay the taxi fare on March 30.

Hendra said suspects IK and AS had ordered the taxi through an app in Jakarta and personally booked a trip to Pengalengan district, Bandung regency, with the driver.

On their way to Bandung, IK and AS picked up their friend, RK, in Bogor. They later made another stop in Pengalengan to pick up their friend RM, Hendra added.

At that point, the driver had asked for the Rp 1.7 million (S$160) fare previously agreed to for the trip. However, the suspects could not afford to pay the fare, Hendra said.

"Because they were unable to make payment, one of the suspects suggested that they murder the victim," he said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

He said one of the suspects allegedly went to take a wrench stored in the car and hit the driver on the back of his head and chest multiple times, killing him.

"One of the suspects hit the victim on the back of his head eight times. His body was then [thrown off] a cliff in Pengalengan," Hendra said.

Bandung Police general crimes unit head Adj. Comr. Agtha Bhuwana Putra said the four suspects were arrested in their respective homes between Friday and Sunday.

Agtha confirmed that the victim had died due to blunt force trauma.

"Based on autopsy results, the victim died because of broken ribs," he said, adding that the police had seized the victim's minivan, a wrench, a grey shirt and black sweater as evidence.

The suspects face multiple charges stipulated under articles 338, 340, 55 and/or 365 of the Criminal Code, with a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

"One suspect who is still considered a minor will be dealt with under the juvenile justice system," Agtha said.

The police are still investigating the case.