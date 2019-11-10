40 Indonesians allegedly fall victim to human trafficking scheme in Taiwan

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

As many as 40 Indonesians have fallen victim to an alleged human trafficking scheme in which scholarships and job opportunities were offered in Taiwan, the National Police have said.

"Promising to grant scholarships abroad while working in Taiwan is a new way [to target victims]," the deputy director of the general crimes division at the National Police's Criminal Investigation Agency, Sr. Cmr. Agus Nugroho, said on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com.

The victims travelled to Taiwan on Oct. 27, 2017, coming from various regions in Indonesia, namely Lampung, West Java and Central Java.

The case began after two people who have been living in Taiwan for the past 18 months spoke up after not getting what they were promised.

The two were allegedly promised a scholarship opportunity at Chienkuo Technology University in Taiwan and jobs with a salary of around 27,000 Taiwanese dollars (S$1,200), Agus said.

However, what allegedly happened was the victims were hired to work from Mondays to Saturdays at an iron shelf production factory, while on Sunday they attended Taiwanese language classes.

"In Taiwan, they work from Monday to Saturday and on Sunday [the perpetrators] provided classes disguised as college courses. They learned Taiwanese, which was actually aimed at easing [the victims] into doing the job," Agus explained.

Some of the victims allegedly received 5,000 Taiwanese dollars while others did not.

Agus said the police had named two suspects.

The suspects allegedly lured victims by offering scholarships and jobs, charging Rp 35 million (S$3,400) as administrative fees. They also allegedly offered to pay the fees at first as most parents of the victims did not have that amount of money.

However, the condition, Agus said, was that the victims were required to pay at a later point in time after moving to Taiwan. Moreover, the victims were also asked to provide documents including an identity card, family card, police clearance letter, permission letter from parents and school diploma.

Before departing, the victims gathered in Jakarta.

"While in a shelter, […] those presenting themselves as representatives from Taiwan interviewed the victims and convinced them and their parents [about the children moving to Taiwan]," Agus said. 

More about
INDONESIA human trafficking

TRENDING

Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

SERVICES