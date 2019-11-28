41 named suspects for allegedly stealing $4.8 billion through ATM in Indonesia

Forty-one people, including 13 officials of the Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP), have been named suspects for allegedly stealing money from an ATM linked to city-owned Bank DKI.

Jakarta Police special investigation unit head Sr. Comr. Iwan Kurniawan said the 41 had been named suspects after confessing to withdrawing money from their Bank DKI accounts through a private bank ATM.

After withdrawing money, they realised that only Rp 4,000 (S$0.39) was debited from their accounts.

They then kept withdrawing money from the ATM from May until August, until the private bank noticed it had lost Rp 50 billion and reported the case to the police.

"For the time being, pending further investigation, they have been named suspects," Iwan said as quoted by kompas.com, "We're trying to find out whether they had purposely rigged the ATM or whether it was only caused by errors in the banking system."

Meanwhile, Dhani Gunawan, head of regional office I of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), said that, according to its investigation, no employees of Bank DKI had been involved in the case, tempo.co reported.

The head of the Jakarta Employment Agency's control unit, Wahyono, said last Thursday that 10 Satpol PP officers had been terminated from their positions in the agency.

"The 10 were nonpermanent employees, and they have been fired," he said.

The fate of the remaining Satpol PP officers who were allegedly involved in the theft and had civil servant status would depend on the results of the Jakarta Police's investigation, he said.