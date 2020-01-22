437 government schools in Bangkok close for a day to tackle severe air pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced 437 government schools would close on Wednesday, Jan 22, to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and the impact on the health of children and young people after the Thai Meteorological Department said any closure for 1-2 days could help tackle the bad air quality.

Four urgent measures have been issued, which are:

1. All Bangkok-affiliated agencies should postpone working hours to 10am-6pm to reduce traffic congestion. This measure will be effective until the air pollution crisis is resolved. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang insisted the public would not be affected by the time change.

2. Some 437 government schools in the city will be closed for a day - Jan 22.

3. Masks will be handed out to people. People can immediately pick up these masks at any of the capital's 68 public health centres, bus stations or Skytrain stations.

4. The public are urged to protect themselves by wearing masks when leaving buildings to go outside. BMA officials will also coordinate with government schools to open extra classes on the weekend or on other days, depending on the situation.