$4,700 parking fee shocks Taiwanese man

With the advancement of technology, many carparks have updated their systems so that drivers can pay their parking fees easily.

However, a recent bug in a carpark system in Taiwan led a netizen to share a funny experience of witnessing a driver in front of him being asked to pay a NT$100,000 (S$4,700) parking fee.

According to the netizen, he was waiting in line to pay his parking fee when he noticed that the person in front of him was staring at the monitor in puzzlement.

He approached the other driver, only to see that the monitor displaying information that the driver entered the carpark in 1899 and had racked up a hefty parking fee.

The netizen immediately burst out laughing and asked the driver if he was a time traveller.

He shared that the driver had also attempted to get help from customer service but no one picked up the phone.

In the end, the netizen joked with the driver, saying that it might be easier to just pay the parking fee.

PHOTO: Facebook/爆廢公社二館

The Facebook post soon went viral with some netizens wondering, “How long would it take for the machine to collect all those NT1,000 bills?”

Others added that “the fee is relatively cheap for someone who parked for 121 years”, while another quipped, “the time-travelling parking fee.”