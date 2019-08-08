48 hotspots detected in Malaysia and Indonesia

Haze in Kuala Lumpur.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - At least 48 hotspots have been identified in Malaysia and Indonesia as of yesterday, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia). Its director-general Jailan Simon said two hotspots were discovered in Pahang and Johor, six in Kalimantan and 40 in Sumatra.

On Monday, MetMalaysia said there were four hotspots in the country, with all of them detected in Pahang.

Jailan said the department would continuously monitor the situation nationwide and will furnish information to the relevant agencies for enforcement as well as disaster management preparations.

"People are advised to follow the instructions from the authorities and not do any open burning, especially when the weather is hot and dry," he said.

"We would also like to advise everyone to follow the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry during the haze."

Checks on the Department of Environment's Air Pollutant Index (API) website showed all stations in Malaysia were classified as "moderate", except for one station.

The Johan Setia, Klang station recorded an "unhealthy" API level of up to 105 yesterday as at 5pm. It had a steady "unhealthy" reading from 5am yesterday.

API levels of 51 to 100 are classified as "moderate", API levels above 100 are considered "unhealthy" and above 200 is "very unhealthy".

National Water Services Commission chairman Charles Santiago said currently there is sufficient water, but he advised consumers to conserve water.

"I think we (may be) going into a dry spell soon but we need to conserve water; that is the responsibility of every household and business, to ensure that water is used responsibly," he said.

Checks on the Selangor Water Management Authority's website showed that water levels at most dams in the state are above 80 per cent.

Santiago, however, said water operators and state governments in Negri Sembilan and Melaka have been monitoring the water levels regularly due to the dry and hot spell.

More about
INDONESIA malaysia weather

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
CEO who sexually assaulted son&#039;s schoolmate loses appeal
CEO who sexually assaulted son's schoolmate loses appeal
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
Honestbee faces $6m of demands, owes at least $289m: Court documents
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China&#039;s flag displayed at HDB block
Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay &#039;brownface&#039; advertisement
I feel terrible: Dennis Chew apologises for e-pay 'brownface' advertisement
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Eat live fish and drink chicken blood? Chinese workers allegedly punished for underperforming
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

LIFESTYLE

Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore & other fun activities
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you&#039;ll see today
Huang Xiaoming typing like a grandma is the cutest thing you'll see today
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car

SERVICES