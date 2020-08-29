5 Hong Kong activists fleeing to Taiwan intercepted by self-ruled island's coastguard before reaching its shores

Five Hong Kong activists attempting to flee to Taiwan were intercepted by marine authorities of the self-ruled island before they reached its shores, a newspaper there has reported.

This emerged after 12 others were earlier arrested by mainland officers in Chinese waters, while on a similar route.

Taiwanese newspaper China Times reported on Friday that the five were caught by the Taiwan Coast Guard at the end of July, after their boat ran out of fuel and drifted to the Pratas Islands, also known as Dongsha Islands in Chinese.

It was reported that the five included a 24-year-old who was charged in Hong Kong for rioting, assault on police and possession of offensive weapons over last year’s months of social unrest, and a 21-year-old who had jumped bail over a court case involving the storming of the Legislative Council in the same period.

The five have been sent to Kaohsiung city in southern Taiwan.

The Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei has yet to respond to inquires from the Post .

According to the China Times, Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy minister of the council, refused to confirm or deny the report, as the news put the Taiwanese government in a difficult and awkward position. Allowing the five to stay could violate the Beijing-imposed national security law on Hong Kong, while extraditing them would go against the political stance of the local government led by the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.

The sweeping national security law, which took effect on June 30 in Hong Kong and prohibits acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, has a wide reach that covers offences outside the city, though prosecution could be difficult.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong court again denies bail for first person charged under new security law

Chiu on Thursday said in a press conference that the government would never encourage anyone to risk their personal safety to enter Taiwan illegally, and warned that those involved faced criminal liability.

He said the authorities would deal with political cases concerning Hong Kong and Macau residents in accordance with humanitarian principles under an established mechanism, and called on the Beijing and Hong Kong governments to respect residents’ calls for democracy and freedoms.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.