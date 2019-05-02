5 injured as bus in Indonesia ferrying schoolchildren rolls over

At least five people were injured when a tourist bus rolled and crashed while ascending a steep section of Jl. Raya Puncak in Bogor regency in West Java on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying a group of elementary students from SDN Cisoka, Tangerang, Banten to the Taman Wisata Matahari waterpark in Puncak, Bogor, according to police traffic unit chief Adj. Comr. Muhammad Fadli Amri.

Wednesday was May 1, the public Labor Day holiday.

Fadli added that the accident took place at about 12 noon as the bus was heading away from Jakarta.

"The bus (overturned) as it was negotiating the Selarong slope. We suspect it could not climb and its brakes did not work," he said on Wednesday.

On the ascending road, the bus moved backwards uncontrollably and the driver twisted the steering wheel to the right, causing the bus to roll over, Fadli said.

The five injured people were all taken to the Ciawi regional hospital for immediate medical treatment. No fatalities were reported.

Police apprehended the driver for questioning and seized the bus to examine it.